Peter Lorimer: Leeds United to buy memorabilia of club legend

Peter Lorimer has served as a fans' representative on the Leeds board of directors

Leeds have announced their intention to buy memorabilia of club legend Peter Lorimer which were put up for auction.

The club discovered "treasured possessions" including medals and Scotland caps of the former midfielder were going up for sale.

Leeds plan to purchase the items, valued at around £24,000, and display them at Elland Road as part of their centenary celebrations next year.

Lorimer is Leeds' all-time top scorer, scoring 238 goals in 703 appearances.

The items, which are due to go up for auction on 24 November, include four Scottish Football Association caps, plus European Cup and old Division One championship medals.

"The club have been in direct discussions with the parties involved and will look to keep these treasured possessions within the Leeds United family by purchasing the items in question," said a statement on the club website.

"Our intention is to house Peter Lorimer's caps and medals in a museum at Elland Road, which will launch as part of our centenary celebrations."

Lorimer, 70, had two spells as a player with Leeds from 1962 to 1979 and 1984 to 1985.

He helped the club win two First Division titles, the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as winning 21 caps for Scotland.

Leeds United was founded in 1919 after the disbanding of Leeds City, meaning the Yorkshire side will celebrate 100 years as a club in 2019.