BBC Sport - McElroy stunner rescues point for Swifts at Glenavon
McElroy stunner rescues point for Swifts at Glenavon
- From the section Football
Paul McElroy scores a stunning late equaliser as Dungannon Swifts hold Glenavon to a 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park.
Bobby Burns had given the home side the lead four on 41 minutes after tapping home Adam Foley’s cross.
McElroy rescued a point for the visitors, firing into the top corner from outside the box the with four minutes remaining.
