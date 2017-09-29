BBC Sport - McElroy stunner rescues point for Swifts at Glenavon

McElroy stunner rescues point for Swifts at Glenavon

Paul McElroy scores a stunning late equaliser as Dungannon Swifts hold Glenavon to a 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park.

Bobby Burns had given the home side the lead four on 41 minutes after tapping home Adam Foley’s cross.

McElroy rescued a point for the visitors, firing into the top corner from outside the box the with four minutes remaining.

Top videos

Video

McElroy stunner rescues point for Swifts at Glenavon

Video

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 36-27 Connacht

Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Video

Nelson stars as Packers beat Bears

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Pep Guardiola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired