Hamilton 1-4 Rangers: Pedro Caixinha battles fever in win for his side

Declan John (left) scored his first professional double in the 4-1 win over Hamilton

Pedro Caixinha put his muted reaction to Rangers' 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical down to illness.

A Declan John double and a Daniel Candeias strike was added to by a Graham Dorrans penalty to cancel out Danny Redmond's early opener.

And Caixinha admitted he had struggled to battle through the 90 minutes.

"I have a fever, I'm sick, I am not well. Sometimes I'm a warrior but the warrior is sometimes sick," Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"But I had my eyes on the game and that is what really matters. The boys did their job and I am really pleased for all of them."

Despite the emphatic scoreline Rangers had some rocky moments, with Ryan Jack sent off for two bookable offences and Wes Foderingham saving a Rakish Bingham penalty.

However, Caixinha said: "I'm pleased with the performance. We didn't play well in the first 10 minutes, almost losing the game, but they had a very good reaction.

"They played brilliant football in some moments of the game.

"We were sad because we had lost one game (2-0 defeat to Celtic), but we prepared to win this game and that's what we did."

Alex Gogic (right) conceded a penalty for Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies manager Martin Canning blasted his side's "unacceptable" performance as they passed up a number of chances to get themselves back into the game.

He told BBC Scotland: "I am frustrated and disappointed at the way we competed in the first half. Teams should expect to come here and get a battle and that we'll be in their face, but we didn't do that. Tonight we had too many players who had an off night.

"When you see the goals back it's not acceptable. It's almost lazy, which is unlike us.

"Sometimes you have to chalk it down to one of those nights and hopefully that's what it was. But you have to earn the right for things to go in your favour. We didn't put in enough work tonight to earn the breaks.

"Tonight we've got four or five players missing who would have started the game were they fit.

"I said to the players who have been squad players up until this point that this was their opportunity to go and stake their claim. Tonight we didn't do well enough in that department."