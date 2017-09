From the section

Hamilton midfielders Ali Crawford and Greg Docherty face Rangers on Friday evening

Hamilton and Rangers kick off a busy weekend off Scottish Premiership action with their match at the SuperSeal Stadium on Friday night.

All kick-offs are at 15:00 BST unless stated otherwise.

Friday

Hamilton v Rangers (19:45 BST)

Saturday

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibernian

Dundee v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Motherwell v Partick Thistle