Northampton Town: Midfielder Shaun McWilliams signs new three-year deal

Shaun McWilliams receives instructions from Cobbers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut in a 1-1 draw with Rochdale in April.

Mcwilliams has been with the club since the age of 14 and had a spell with non-league King's Lynn Town last season.

"I have been very impressed with Shaun ever since I arrived at the club. He is a player with a huge amount of potential," Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website.