BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola has 'no problem' with striker's trip to the Netherlands
Guardiola has 'no problem' with Aguero trip
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he had "no problem" with Sergio Aguero being in Amsterdam as he confirmed the striker suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Thursday.
The 29-year-old Argentine was in a taxi on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened.
