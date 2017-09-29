BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola has 'no problem' with striker's trip to the Netherlands

Guardiola has 'no problem' with Aguero trip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he had "no problem" with Sergio Aguero being in Amsterdam as he confirmed the striker suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentine was in a taxi on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened.

