BBC Sport - Football Focus: Sam Clucas discusses being star-struck by Wayne Rooney
I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas
- From the section Football
Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas admits to Football Focus' Mark Clemmit that as a massive Manchester United fan he had to tell himself to "switch on" when playing against his favourite players.
WATCH MORE: 'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'
Watch Football Focus, Saturday 30 September, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired