Sam Clucas discusses being star-struck by Wayne Rooney

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas admits to Football Focus' Mark Clemmit that as a massive Manchester United fan he had to tell himself to "switch on" when playing against his favourite players.

