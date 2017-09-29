Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder has long-term injury, says Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba has played six times in all competitions for Manchester United this season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's hamstring injury will keep him out "long term", says manager Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old France playmaker limped off 19 minutes into the Reds' Champions League win over Basel and he has missed the past four games.

It was initially thought Pogba would be out for between a month and six weeks following the injury on 12 September.

Mourinho would not however give a specific timescale on his return.

Mouinho said he "does not speak about long-term injuries" but was more hopeful on the fitness of defenders Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia.

"I cannot have hope, like Jones or Valencia I can see in training and hope for a positive answer," added the Portuguese.

Midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini also look set to miss Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace.