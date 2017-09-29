Rangers: Kenny Miller dropped following fall-out with boss Pedro Caixinha

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport

Pedro Caixinha and Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller signed a new one-year contract extension at the end of last season

Kenny Miller has been dropped from the Rangers first team squad indefinitely after a fall-out with Pedro Caixinha.

Miller will not be at Hamilton for Friday's match and will instead head to London with the club's under-20s.

The disagreement came in the wake of the 2-0 defeat by Celtic, after which boss Caixinha criticised several of Rangers' Scottish players in a meeting.

Pressure is mounting on Caixinha and it is understood the next few games could be crucial to his future at the club.

Miller will be with the Rangers under-20s for their match against Brentford in London this weekend.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at Ibrox towards the end of last season.

