Rangers: Kenny Miller dropped following fall-out with boss Pedro Caixinha
Kenny Miller has been dropped from the Rangers first team squad indefinitely after a fall-out with Pedro Caixinha.
Miller will not be at Hamilton for Friday's match and will instead head to London with the club's under-20s.
The disagreement came in the wake of the 2-0 defeat by Celtic, after which boss Caixinha criticised several of Rangers' Scottish players in a meeting.
Pressure is mounting on Caixinha and it is understood the next few games could be crucial to his future at the club.
Miller will be with the Rangers under-20s for their match against Brentford in London this weekend.
The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at Ibrox towards the end of last season.