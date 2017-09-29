Chris Clements: Grimsby Town midfielder joins Barrow on three-month loan deal

Chris Clements began his career with Crewe Alexandra

National League side Barrow have signed Grimsby Town midfielder Chris Clements on a three-month loan deal.

Clements, 27, has been with the League Two side since January when he left Mansfield Town to join the Mariners and has scored four goals in 16 games.

The attacking midfielder, who began his career at Crewe but made just one appearance, played 153 games for the Stags and scored 11 goals.

He joins Micky Moore's squad for the visit of Maidstone United on Saturday.