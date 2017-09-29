Carlos Carvalhal: Sheffield Wednesday boss 'understands fast-food society' but does not fear sack

Carlos Carvalhal has helped Sheffield Wednesday to successive play-off finishes in his two seasons in charge

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal said he is not afraid of losing his job.

The Owls lost 4-2 at home to cross-city rivals Sheffield United on Sunday and 1-0 at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Carvalhal has led the club to successive top-six finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

"I understand the fast-food nature of society but I don't feel pressure that if I lose a game something will happen to me," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"In the end of last season it would have been easy for me to leave. I would have left with a situation of good football, fantastic performances and the first time that Sheffield Wednesday had ever been in the Championship play-offs.

"If I had gone then, then when I came back after 10, 20 or 30 years people would remember me as a coach who did good things.

"I received invitations to other Championship clubs last season and I was out of contract, but I decided to stay here because I like the chairman and the club and I did not want to turn my back on Sheffield Wednesday.

"I know what expectations mean are and I know sometimes people do not have correct expectations. They think that we are the best team in the league and we will beat everyone 5-0, I know this. So I know that if you lose one game it is like a tragedy and if you lose two in a row it is even harder.

"When I accepted the invitation to stay here one more year I knew this kind of thing can happen and I must be ready and strong."

The Owls, who host Leeds on Sunday, are five points outside the top six.

Portuguese Carvalhal says the team have plenty of time to get something out of the season.

"I'm looking forward to the game on Sunday. I never hide and I'm ready for the game. I want to enjoy it," he said.

"I'm very comfortable in my mind about this situation. I never turned my back on Sheffield Wednesday, if anyone turns their back on me they are turning their back on the club.

"I want the fans to get behind the team because we have more than enough time to achieve something this season."