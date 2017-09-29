Dele Alli: Midfielder banned for one England game following gesture

England midfielder Dele Alli has been banned for one international match following his middle-finger gesture during the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

The Tottenham player was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£3,852) by Fifa, which says the incident was "offensive and unsporting".

Alli will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia.

The 21-year-old will be available for the game against Lithuania on Sunday.

More to follow.

