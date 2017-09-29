Vegan athletes

Venus and Serena Williams
Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams became vegans in 2012. Venus switched to the diet for health reasons with Serena doing it in support of her sister
David Haye
British former heavyweight world champion David Haye turned vegan after after researching the most efficient ways to recover from injury
Neil Robertson
Snooker star Neil Robertson says being on a plant-based diet has massively improved his energy levels during long practice sessions and tournaments
Jermain Defoe
Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe, 34, credits his vegan diet with prolonging his football career at the top level
Peter Siddle
Australian cricketer Peter Siddle credits eating up to 20 bananas a day with giving him the body of a "fine-tuned athlete"

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired