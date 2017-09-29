Vegan athletes 29 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41442218 Read more about sharing. Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams became vegans in 2012. Venus switched to the diet for health reasons with Serena doing it in support of her sister British former heavyweight world champion David Haye turned vegan after after researching the most efficient ways to recover from injury Snooker star Neil Robertson says being on a plant-based diet has massively improved his energy levels during long practice sessions and tournaments Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe, 34, credits his vegan diet with prolonging his football career at the top level Australian cricketer Peter Siddle credits eating up to 20 bananas a day with giving him the body of a "fine-tuned athlete"