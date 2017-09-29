Ipswich Town: Cole Skuse impressed by Championship club's youngsters

Tristan Nydam made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Luton and has now made eight appearances

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has hailed the club's youngsters for the part they have played in the team's fine start to the season.

Mick McCarthy's side are sixth in the Championship table following their 5-2 midweek win over Sunderland.

But injuries have meant teenagers Tristan Nydam and Flynn Downes being brought through into the team.

"The lads have done brilliantly and have deserved their chance," Skuse told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"Throughout the whole academy, there's an abundance of talent and boys have come into the squad and done very well.

"You look at Woolfy (Luke Woolfenden), who's been on the bench every week, and other lads just missing out, it's a great conveyor belt."

Skuse, 31, singled out 17-year-old Nydam for special praise and said he could see similarities between them.

"Everyone knows the ability he's got and he can play in a lot positions, which can be a great trait but can also be a downside for some players," he said.

"I had it in the early part of my career where I'd be centre midfield one week, right-back the next, right side of midfield another, but he's a fantastic player."

Skuse came through the academy at Bristol City and went on to play more than 300 first-team games for the RObins before joining Ipswich.

"You always take an interest in the academy because it's been so good for you and you want it to do well for others," he added.

"It's the same here, it's a great academy and great staff and the hard work that goes into getting these players through is phenomenal."