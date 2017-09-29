Birmingham City appoint Steve Cotterill as new manager

Breaking news

Birmingham City have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by the Blues earlier this month after six successive defeats in all competitions.

Former Bristol City boss Cotterill had a spell at St Andrews last season as Redknapp's assistant, but turned down the chance to stay this season.

Caretaker boss Lee Carsley will remain at the club as his number two.

More to follow.

