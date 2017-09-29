Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 29 September

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town: Bottom side Aberystwyth are still searching for a first win of the season as they visit Bala, who are two places above them in 10th.

Saturday, 30 September

Bangor City v Barry Town United: Early Welsh Premier League leaders Bangor will be looking for a sixth win from seven games when they host newly-promoted Barry, who beat Carmarthen last weekend.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Prestatyn Town: After two games without victory, fifth-placed Cardiff Met take on a Prestatyn side who have drawn their last four fixtures in all competitions.

Carmarthen Town v The New Saints: Reigning champions The New Saints are unbeaten since losing to Bangor on the opening weekend and they visit second-from-bottom Carmarthen, who have lost five of their six league games so far.

Llandudno v Cefn Druids: After a strong start to the season, third-placed Llandudno could go top of the table if they beat Cefn Druids, who are seventh, and other results go their way.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads: Newtown, who are sixth in the table, host fourth-placed Connah's Quay, who have won two and lost two of their last four games, all with the score 1-0.

Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 30 September

Brighouse Town v Colwyn Bay

Evo-Stik Premier Division

Saturday, 30 September

St Ives Town v Merthyr Town