Clarence Seedorf: Former Netherlands midfielder a candidate for Oldham job

Seedorf managed his former club AC Milan in 2014

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf is a surprise candidate to become the new manager of Oldham Athletic.

John Sheridan left the League One side by mutual consent on Monday following a disappointing start to the season.

Seedorf, 41, met club chairman Simon Corney on Thursday and had a tour of the facilities at Boundary Park.

The former Real Madrid star is the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.

He helped Ajax become European champions in 1995, Real Madrid in 1998, and AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Seedorf, capped 87 times by his country, has had two previous spells as a manager - he was appointed head coach of Milan in January 2014 but was dismissed after just four months.

In July 2016, he took over as the manager of Chinese side Shenzhen F.C. but was replaced five months later.

Oldham are currently second from bottom in League One after taking only seven points from their opening 10 games.

They travel to Portsmouth on Saturday with interim boss Richie Wellens in charge.

