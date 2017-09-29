Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Miller, Celtic, Hibernian, Lennon, Brown, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has dropped veteran striker Kenny Miller from his squad for Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hamilton Academical.(Daily Record)

Defender Declan John admits Rangers owe manager Caixinha a big performance against Accies. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas believes Caixinha's time in charge of Rangers is coming to an end. (Daily Express)

Hamilton defender Alex Gogic hopes to go one better than his father Sinisa and beat Rangers. Sinisa Gogic was part of an Anorthosis Famagusta side that lost 1-0 on aggregate to Rangers in a 1995 Champions League qualifying tie. (Herald - subscription required)

Miller (left) reportedly will not face Gogic (right) on Friday evening

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the current Ibrox side seemed happy to settle for a 2-0 home defeat by Celtic with more than 20 minutes to play on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has challenged his players to continue to write their own history. (Scotsman)

Club coach and former Celtic player Kolo Toure says Rodgers is one of the world's best young managers. (Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has revealed he will not celebrate if the Edinburgh side beat his former club Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan will find out in the next 24 hours whether captain Scott Brown will be available to play against Slovakia and Slovenia next month, the midfielder having limped off during Celtic's 3-0 win over Anderlecht. (Daily Mail)

Brown has started Scotland's past five matches

But Brown is confident he will be fit to face Slovakia. (Sun)

Uefa will count any future transfer fee Celtic's Champions League opponents Paris St-Germain pay Monaco for on-loan France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, within the same period as their £200m deal for Brazil forward Neymar. It is a potentially damaging development in terms of possible financial fair play sanctions the French club could face. (Bild - in German)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has warned Bayern Munich they will have to slug it out with the Scottish champions for second place in Champions League Group B. (Sun)

Owen Coyle says his relationship with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor was key to his decision to take the Staggies manager's job. (National)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is glad he himself will not be up against Motherwell striker Louis Moult when the sides meet on Saturday but is confident his defenders are up to the task. (Herald - subscription required)