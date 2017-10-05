Gareth Bale scored for Wales in the 1-1 draw with Georgia in Cardiff earlier in the campaign

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tblisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales are without star player Gareth Bale for Friday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Georgia, as the Real Madrid forward has a calf injury.

Fellow striker Marley Watkins, plus defender Jazz Richards and James Collins are also injured.

Wales are second in Group D and if they keep that spot it could be enough to earn them a place in the play-offs.

Chris Coleman's side complete their group games on Monday when they host Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Wales are walking a disciplinary tightrope in Tblisi, as seven players - Aaron Ramsey, skipper Ashley Williams, James Chester, Ben Davies, Joe Ledley, Andy King and Hal Robson-Kanu - are one booking away from missing the Republic game through suspension.

Georgia will be without Krasnodar midfielder Tornike Okriashvili, who scored and pulled the midfield strings when Georgia held Wales 1-1 last October in Cardiff.

He, along with Empoli striker Levan Mchedlidze and Spartak Moscow midfielder Jano Ananidze, will miss the Wales game through injury.

Rapid Vienna's Giorgi Kvilitaia is likely to lead the attack in Mchedlidze's absence.

The teams topping the groups qualify automatically for the finals in Russia, but Wales trail leaders Serbia by four points.

Second place could be enough to earn Coleman's team a place in the play-offs, which will see eight of the nine runners up in qualifying groups play for four remaining places.

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Chris Maxwell; Defenders: Ben Davies, James Chester, Neil Taylor, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Ashley Williams, Ethan Ampadu; Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Edwards, Andy King, Joe Ledley, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams, David Brooks; Forwards: Gareth Bale, Marley Watkins, Hal Robson-Kanu, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn.