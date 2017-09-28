BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Sportsmen need to be responsible with downtime

Sportsmen need to be responsible with downtime - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says it's unrealistic for young sportsmen to never let their hair down but insists they must be responsible with their downtime.

