Real Madrid: Marco Asensio signs new Real Madrid deal

Asensio joined Madrid from Mallorca for a reported £3.5m in 2014

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has signed a new six-year contract with the Spanish champions.

The 21-year-old Spain international, who joined Madrid from Mallorca in 2014, has committed to the club until June 2023.

Last season Asensio enjoyed his most successful season to date, scoring in the final as Madrid added the Champions League to their La Liga title.

So far this season he has scored four goals in 10 appearances for the club.