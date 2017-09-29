Celtic's Leigh Griffiths won't celebrate if he scores against Hibernian

Leigh Griffiths with his captain Scott Brown - another former Hibernian player in the Celtic squad

Leigh Griffiths insists his love of Hibernian will prevent him from celebrating should he score against his boyhood heroes for Celtic on Saturday.

The Scotland striker had back-to-back loans at Easter Road under Pat Fenlon, scoring 39 times for Hibs.

However, this weekend, the 27-year-old will be in the opposition ranks as he prepares to take on the Edinburgh club for the very first time.

"It's going to be a weird feeling, come Saturday," he told BBC Scotland.

"I am enjoying my football just now and regardless of the reception I get from the Hibs fans I am going out to do a job for Celtic and that's to try and get three points."

Griffiths has played more than 370 senior club matches in his career since his debut as a youngster at Livingston in 2006 against Airdrie in a team featuring future Scotland players Robert Snodgrass and Graham Dorrans and former St Johnstone captain Dave MacKay.

But the forward has never faced Hibs and has frequently been seen in the stands at their matches with friends.

So, what will they make of the former Leith hero attempting to get the better of them?

"They are happy for me as long as I am doing well," he said.

"If I score, happy days. If not, I'm still doing my job for Celtic.

Griffiths occasionally joins his fellow Hibs fans at matches

"It's all ifs and buts and my main focus will be on trying to get three points."

Griffiths' possible inclusion against his former team is another subplot to an intriguing fixture in Glasgow's east end on Saturday as the man who signed him for Celtic prepares to take his Hibs side to his old stomping ground.

Neil Lennon achieved great success as player, captain and later manager of Celtic and, like Griffiths, will have mixed emotions while Anthony Stokes and Efe Ambrose are also returning to Celtic Park.

Griffiths has scored in his past two matches but insists he will not be celebrating if he does so on Saturday.

"No, definitely not," he added. "I have too much respect for Hibs. They gave me a platform to play.

"Up until joining Celtic it was the best playing time of my career.

"I'm a Hibs fan. I don't think it would be appropriate."