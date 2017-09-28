Mo Marley to be England women interim boss after Mark Sampson sacking

Mo Marley captained England and Everton as a player

Mo Marley is set to be named interim manager of England women on Friday, replacing the sacked Mark Sampson.

Marley, the boss of the under-19 side, is expected to take charge for the senior team's next three matches.

She will oversee a friendly against France next month, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in November.

A former England captain, 50-year-old Marley has previously managed Everton Ladies.

She also assisted ex England boss Hope Powell with the senior side during her time in charge.

Sampson was dismissed on 20 September after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said it was only the week before that he had read the full details of safeguarding allegations made against Sampson in 2014 relating to his time as manager of Bristol Academy, now renamed Bristol City Women.

A 2015 FA assessment found the 34-year-old Welshman did not pose a risk.