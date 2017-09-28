Guy Branston: Chesterfield caretaker leaves, new manager to be named on Friday

Guy Branston played for 19 clubs in his career

Caretaker manager Guy Branston has left League Two club Chesterfield, who will announce their new boss on Friday.

The 38-year-old was appointed director of recruitment and development in April, and took over on an interim basis after Gary Caldwell was sacked as manager on 16 September.

Branston lost both of his games in charge to leave the Spireites in the bottom two of the fourth tier.

The club have announced a news conference at 14:30 BST on Friday.