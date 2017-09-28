James Thorne: Hartlepool United sign free agent striker

James Thorne's Hartlepool debut could come away from Victoria Park (pictured), with Woking the opposition

Hartlepool United have signed ex-Nottingham Forest striker James Thorne on undisclosed terms.

The 21-year-old has been training with Craig Harrison's side and played a behind-closed-doors game against Bradford City earlier this week.

He made one first-team appearance for Forest in an EFL Cup win against Millwall, and played six games for Macclesfield Town on loan last season.

Former Manchester City trainee Thorne could feature at Woking on Saturday.