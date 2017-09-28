Pat Webber: Ipswich Town defender signs two-year contract

From the section

Pat Webber initially joined Ipswich from non-league Worthing on a two-year scholarship

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has agreed his first professional deal after recently making his senior debut.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Portman Road, with an option for a further 12 months.

Webber played the full 90 minutes in Town's 2-1 EFL Cup defeat by Premier League side Crystal Palace in August.

He is the second youngster to sign a new contract with Ipswich in successive days after Luke Woolfenden, also 18, agreed a similar deal.