Pat Webber: Ipswich Town defender signs two-year contract
-
- From the section Football
Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has agreed his first professional deal after recently making his senior debut.
The 18-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Portman Road, with an option for a further 12 months.
Webber played the full 90 minutes in Town's 2-1 EFL Cup defeat by Premier League side Crystal Palace in August.
He is the second youngster to sign a new contract with Ipswich in successive days after Luke Woolfenden, also 18, agreed a similar deal.