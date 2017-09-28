Europa League - Group J
Östersunds FK1Hertha BSC0

Ostersunds 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Ostersunds
Ostersunds midfielder Curtis Edwards (right) was playing for Northern League Division Two side Thornaby in 2015-16

Ostersunds continued their amazing rise under English manager Graham Potter by beating Hertha Berlin to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

They were in the Swedish fourth tier when Potter took over in 2011 and have been promoted three times before winning the Swedish Cup and qualifying for Europe for the first time.

Brwa Nouri scored the winner against the German side from a penalty.

Elsewhere, AC Milan needed an injury-time goal to beat Rijeka 3-2.

Milan led 2-0 at the San Siro through Andre Silva and Mateo Musacchio, but the Croat side scored twice in the last six minutes before 19-year-old Patrick Cutrone's late winner in Group D.

Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk moved up to second behind Ostersunds in Group J thanks to a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the Europa League.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile scored his 12th goal in nine appearances this season as they beat Belgian club Zulte Waregem 2-0 in Group K.

Check out all the day's Europa League scores here.

Line-ups

Östersunds FK

  • 1Keita
  • 24MukiibiSubstituted forMensahat 76'minutes
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 2Pettersson
  • 20SomiSubstituted forWidgrenat 56'minutes
  • 17Edwards
  • 22NouriSubstituted forFritzsonat 88'minutes
  • 21BachirouBooked at 66mins
  • 12Sema
  • 93Ghoddos
  • 9Abdullahi Gero

Substitutes

  • 8Hopcutt
  • 11Bertilsson
  • 13Fritzson
  • 15Bjorkstrom
  • 18Andersson
  • 19Widgren
  • 23Mensah

Hertha BSC

  • 1Kraft
  • 2Pekarík
  • 15LangkampSubstituted forDaridaat 62'minutes
  • 5Stark
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 23Weiser
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 20LazaroSubstituted forStockerat 78'minutes
  • 7EssweinSubstituted forDudaat 65'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 19IbisevicBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 6Darida
  • 8Kalou
  • 10Duda
  • 14Stocker
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 31Smarsch
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamÖstersunds FKAway TeamHertha BSC
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home12
Away22
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Östersunds FK 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Östersunds FK 1, Hertha Berlin 0.

Attempt missed. Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.

Attempt blocked. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.

Foul by Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin).

Aly Keita (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Torunarigha with a headed pass.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Dennis Widgren.

Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Östersunds FK. Ludvig Fritzson replaces Brwa Nouri.

Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).

Curtis Edwards (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).

Aly Keita (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alhaji Gero (Östersunds FK) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).

Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).

Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Valentin Stocker replaces Valentino Lazaro.

Attempt missed. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Östersunds FK. Samuel Mensah replaces Ronald Mukiibi.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Brwa Nouri.

Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a cross.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Curtis Edwards.

Attempt blocked. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Lustenberger with a cross.

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Attempt blocked. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Vladimir Darida tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Widgren.

Attempt missed. Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser with a cross following a set piece situation.

Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ken Sema (Östersunds FK).

Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK).

Booking

Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 28th September 2017

View all 24 Europa League scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3Maccabi Tel-Aviv201101-11
4FC Astana201124-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludo Razgd21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Buc22005146
2Viktoria Plzen210134-13
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva210134-13
4Lugano200224-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007346
2Crvena Zvezda21102114
3BATE Bor201135-21
41. FC Köln200214-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC RB Salzb21102114
2Marseille21011103
3Konyaspor21012203
4Vitória Guimarães201123-11

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK22003036
2Zorya Luhansk210112-13
3Ath Bilbao201101-11
4Hertha BSC201101-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice22008176
2Lazio22005236
3Vitesse200226-40
4SV Zulte Waregem200217-60

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St P22008176
2Real Sociedad21015323
3Rosenborg210135-23
4Vardar200218-70
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired