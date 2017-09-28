Match ends, Östersunds FK 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Ostersunds 1-0 Hertha Berlin
-
- From the section European Football
Ostersunds continued their amazing rise under English manager Graham Potter by beating Hertha Berlin to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.
They were in the Swedish fourth tier when Potter took over in 2011 and have been promoted three times before winning the Swedish Cup and qualifying for Europe for the first time.
Brwa Nouri scored the winner against the German side from a penalty.
Elsewhere, AC Milan needed an injury-time goal to beat Rijeka 3-2.
Milan led 2-0 at the San Siro through Andre Silva and Mateo Musacchio, but the Croat side scored twice in the last six minutes before 19-year-old Patrick Cutrone's late winner in Group D.
Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk moved up to second behind Ostersunds in Group J thanks to a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the Europa League.
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile scored his 12th goal in nine appearances this season as they beat Belgian club Zulte Waregem 2-0 in Group K.
Check out all the day's Europa League scores here.
Line-ups
Östersunds FK
- 1Keita
- 24MukiibiSubstituted forMensahat 76'minutes
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 2Pettersson
- 20SomiSubstituted forWidgrenat 56'minutes
- 17Edwards
- 22NouriSubstituted forFritzsonat 88'minutes
- 21BachirouBooked at 66mins
- 12Sema
- 93Ghoddos
- 9Abdullahi Gero
Substitutes
- 8Hopcutt
- 11Bertilsson
- 13Fritzson
- 15Bjorkstrom
- 18Andersson
- 19Widgren
- 23Mensah
Hertha BSC
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 15LangkampSubstituted forDaridaat 62'minutes
- 5Stark
- 25Torunarigha
- 23Weiser
- 3Skjelbred
- 28Lustenberger
- 20LazaroSubstituted forStockerat 78'minutes
- 7EssweinSubstituted forDudaat 65'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 19IbisevicBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 6Darida
- 8Kalou
- 10Duda
- 14Stocker
- 17Mittelstädt
- 24Haraguchi
- 31Smarsch
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Östersunds FK 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Attempt missed. Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Stocker.
Foul by Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin).
Aly Keita (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Torunarigha with a headed pass.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Dennis Widgren.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Östersunds FK. Ludvig Fritzson replaces Brwa Nouri.
Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Edwards.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).
Curtis Edwards (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin).
Aly Keita (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alhaji Gero (Östersunds FK) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Valentin Stocker replaces Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt missed. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Östersunds FK. Samuel Mensah replaces Ronald Mukiibi.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Brwa Nouri.
Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a cross.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Curtis Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Lustenberger with a cross.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.
Attempt blocked. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Vladimir Darida tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dennis Widgren.
Attempt missed. Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser with a cross following a set piece situation.
Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ken Sema (Östersunds FK).
Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK).
Booking
Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.