Truro City: National League South leaders look for further FA Cup progress

Tom McHale was part of the side that won promotion from the Southern League via the play-offs in 2015

In-form Truro City have their sights on a new club record by reaching the final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The National League South leaders face AFC Sudbury on Saturday and are only two games away from a place in the first-round draw.

They have won their last seven games in a row and looking to make it eight.

"The club has a big buzz around it now and people are starting to see what we're about," goalkeeper Tom McHale told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I know the season's only 12 games in but for the lads to go out there week in, week out and put in the sort of performances to put us top of the league, it's a great feeling.

"Last year wasn't good enough for most of the season, but we've come into this one with a new lease of life and we're setting standards I don't think we really thought we could be capable of."

Sudbury play in the Isthmian League Division One North, two tiers below Truro, but McHale said they would not make the mistake of underestimating their opponents.

"The further we can go in the FA Cup the better, we want to create history and we want to do well in both cup and league," he added.

"It is a lot different because we're playing against teams we never really face, but it's always nice in the FA Cup to face the unknown.

"We're always looking to face teams a lot higher than us because it gives us a chance to prove ourselves, like we did last year in the (FA) Trophy against Forest Green."