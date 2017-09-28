BBC Sport - Game on: Irish Premiership preview
Game on: Irish Premiership preview
- From the section Football
Former Irish League striker Chris Morgan joins Sportsound commentator Joel Taggart to look ahead to the weekend's Irish Premiership action.
Leaders Coleraine travel to Ballymena for a tasty derby clash while Cliftonville host champions Linfield in an all-Belfast match.
