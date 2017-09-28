Fabian Delph & Fraser Forster recalled to England squad

Fabian Delph (centre) scored a brilliant goal against Crystal Palace this month

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph and Southampton keeper Fraser Forster have been recalled for England's final two World Cup qualifiers in October.

Forster replaces Burnley's injured keeper Tom Heaton, while Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is also injured.

England host Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday, 5 October and then take on Lithuania in Vilnius three days later.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is also included despite England not hearing from Fifa over a potential suspension.

England coach Gareth Southgate said: "We have not heard anything at the moment.

"We run the risk of being a shambles because he might have to be withdrawn. We hope common sense prevails."

More to follow.