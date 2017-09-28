BBC Sport - Howard Webb explains how video technology works in the MLS
'Clear errors can be corrected' - Webb on video technology
- From the section Football
Howard Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, explains how video technology is implemented in Major League Soccer now that the former Premier League official heads their video assistant referee (VAR) system.
Video reviews are only used for goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity, with an average of one video review used every three MLS match adding about one minute 16 seconds to the length of a game.
