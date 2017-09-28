BBC Sport - Howard Webb explains how video technology works in the MLS

'Clear errors can be corrected' - Webb on video technology

Howard Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, explains how video technology is implemented in Major League Soccer now that the former Premier League official heads their video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Video reviews are only used for goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity, with an average of one video review used every three MLS match adding about one minute 16 seconds to the length of a game.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Clear errors can be corrected' - Webb on video technology

Video

'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'

Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Video

Players don't understand me at Barca! - Duggan

Video

Foo Fighters, footballing friends & cheering the Gunners

Video

Sportsmen need to be responsible with downtime - Southgate

Video

Lewis makes brilliant 176 before injury

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Invictus athlete's AC/DC dance routine

Video

Up ice and close with Giants coach Adam Keefe

Video

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Video

Postman caddie delivers for Garcia

  • From the section Golf
Video

Conlan relishing world title fight with Ancajas

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired