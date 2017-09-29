Ross McCormack: Villa midfielder signs for Australian A-League club Melbourne City

Ross McCormack has had just 66 minutes of action this season

Aston Villa forward Ross McCormack has joined A-League club Melbourne City.

McCormack, 31, joined Villa from Fulham for £12m in August 2016 and has scored three times in 22 games.

The Scotland striker spent the second half of last term on loan at Nottingham Forest after Villa boss Steve Bruce dropped him from his squad, saying McCormack had been missing training.

McCormack returned to Villa Park in the summer, making two substitute appearances in the EFL Cup.

Melbourne City, managed by former Manchester United Under-21 boss Warren Joyce, open their A-League campaign against Brisbane Roar on 6 October.

"We believe he can provide an avenue and a strong attacking option for us," said Joyce. "I'm sure the fans will be excited by Ross' potential and we hope to get him right and available as soon as possible."