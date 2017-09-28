Carlo Ancelotti: Bayern Munich to decide on Italian coach's future

Carlo Ancelotti has won league titles in four countries

Bayern Munich will make an announcement about the future of coach Carlo Ancelotti later on Thursday.

The board met in the wake of the side's 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old Italian replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Ancelotti helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, but the club only managed to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

They also failed to reach the DFB Pokal final after a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as well as league titles in Italy, Spain, England and Germany.