Peterborough United: Junior Morias faces lengthy lay-off with ruptured thigh

Junior Morias began his career at Wycombe but then dropped out of the Football League for over two years

Peterborough United forward Junior Morias will be out for up to five months after rupturing his thigh.

The 22-year-old, who was signed from non-league St Albans in January, was stretchered off in the first half of Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Oldham.

Morias, who may require surgery, has scored four goals in 12 appearances so far this season.

"It's disappointing because he's started the season so well," boss Grant McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.