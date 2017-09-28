Mark Ellis: Leyton Orient sign Carlisle United defender on loan

Mark Ellis has made 58 appearances for Carlisle United

National League side Leyton Orient have signed Carlisle United centre-half Mark Ellis on a two-month loan deal.

Ellis, who first joined Carlisle from Shrewsbury on an initial loan deal in October 2015, has made 11 appearances for the League Two club this season.

The 28-year-old will help cover for the absence of Josh Coulson, who will be out for two months with a groin injury.

He could make his debut for the O's when they host AFC Fylde at Brisbane Road on Saturday.