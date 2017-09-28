West Ham United Ladies: Club plans to bid for Women's Super League licence

West Ham United Ladies are currently 10th in the Women's Premier League South table

West Ham United Ladies will bid for a licence to play in next season's restructured Women's Super League.

Plans have been approved for the top tier of women's football to become a full-time league from 2018-19 with eight to 14 teams in the division.

West Ham Ladies currently play in the third-tier Women's Premier League Southern Division.

"We want West Ham to be at the very top of this new-look league structure," said managing director Jack Sullivan.

"Now West Ham United Ladies are fully integrated into the club, the facilities and infrastructure that we are currently able to offer the squad - with the help and support of all departments at West Ham - is certainly befitting of a professional team."

All current Women's Super League clubs have until 10 November to re-apply to keep their places in the top flight, while sides outside the WSL can apply for a licence in March 2018

The criteria for a successful licence application includes full-time players, at least 16 contact hours a week for players - rising to 20 hours per week by 2020-21 - a minimum level of financial investment and an academy system in place at each club.

Yeovil Town, currently in the top tier, estimate they will need to find £350,000 to stay in the league next season.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.