BBC Sport - Toni Duggan: Barcelona teammates don't understand me!

Barcelona striker Toni Duggan jokes with Football Focus' Alex Scott about the language difficulties she faces on the pitch at her new club.

Watch more from Toni Duggan on Football Focus, Saturday 30 September, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

