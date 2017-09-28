BBC Sport - Football Focus: Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett predicts big win for beloved Arsenal
Foo Fighters, footballing friends & cheering the Gunners
- From the section Football
Foo Fighters guitarist and Arsenal fan Chris Shiflett predicts big wins for Arsenal and Manchester United and talks about meeting Fernando Torres, Liam Brady and big Foo Fighters fan Petr Cech.
WATCH MORE: 'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 30 September from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired