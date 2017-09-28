Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Owen Coyle, Hibs, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong could miss Scotland 's crucial World Cup double header after picking up a calf injury, while club and international team-mate Scott Brown limped off in the Champions League win at Anderlecht last night. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers hails Celtic's Champions League performance after the 3-0 victory in Brussels and insists there's more to come. (Daily Record)

Celtic fans were involved in isolated scuffles in Belgium before the game with Anderlecht. (Sun)

Owen Coyle is set to be confirmed as the new Ross County manager within the next 24 hours. (Sun)

Former Bolton and Burnley boss Coyle will once again be joined by assistant Sandy Stewart when he takes the job in Dingwall. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Pedro Caixinha admits he won't know for certain if he's in charge of a divided Rangers squad - until he sees them in action against Hamilton on Friday night. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Louis Longridge says Hamilton don't fear Rangers and believes they can take advantage of the extra pressure on Friday's visitors following their Old Firm defeat. (Herald)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser thinks Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has not seen enough of him in action because it's too far to travel to the south of England. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Slovakia manager Jan Kozak says he will play for a draw against Scotland at Hampden next month and is worried about the lack of first team action for many of his players. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is heading for the very top says experienced Pittodrie team-mate Kari Arnason. (Daily Record)

Hibs hope captain David Gray and on-loan winger Brandon Barker can prove their fitness before Saturday's trip to champions Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Winger Blair Spittal feels he is coming of age at Partick Thistle and adding consistency to his game. (Herald)

St Mirren and Dunfermline are the two to beat in the Championship race just a year after staring into the abyss - says John Potter, who played for both clubs. (Daily Record)

Hibs fans are being asked to vote via social media on a new goal celebration for striker Simon Murray. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fellow scrum-half Nathan Fowles is up for battle with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne as Edinburgh look to get back on track in the Pro14. (Scotsman)

Glasgow Warriors flanker Rob Harley ready to go and raring to take out his recent injury frustrations on Benetton. (Herald)

Leinster are ready to unleash their British & Irish Lions contingent against Edinburgh on Friday, with Johnny Sexton, Sean O'Brien, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw all returning from an extended summer break. (Daily Express, print edition)