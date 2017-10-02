Scotland v Slovakia

Leigh Griffiths has scored three Scotland goals in the current qualifying campaign

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & Radio nan Gàidheal; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland players gathered on Monday for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, with Leigh Griffiths only briefly with the rest of the squad.

The Celtic striker, who has suffered recurring calf issues, then went through an individual routine.

Celtic midfield duo Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown withdrew from the squad last week and their club-mate Callum McGregor was called up on Sunday.

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie also pulled out of the squad.

Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher were not involved on Monday as the Sheffield Wednesday pair played in their club's win over Leeds United on Sunday.

McGregor has scored six goals so far this season, including two on Saturday against Hibernian.

McGregor has previously been in Scotland squads but is yet to win his first senior cap

Slovakia are second in Group F, a point ahead of Slovenia and Scotland. England, boasting a five-point lead, can win the group and automatic qualification to next year's finals in Russia by beating Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday.

Slovenia, currently with a better goal difference than the Scots, host Gordon Strachan's side on Sunday.

Scotland must win their two remaining qualifying matches to guarantee second place and a possible play-off spot.

Strachan recalled uncapped Leeds United centre-half Liam Cooper when the squad was named last week.

Russell Martin and Steven Naismith, neither of whom are starting games for Norwich City, have been omitted.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa, on loan from West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County)