World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Northern Ireland19:45Germany
Venue: Windsor Park

Aaron Hughes will miss Northern Ireland's qualifier against Germany

Hughes' next Northern Ireland appearance will take him past England's Bobby Moore as the home nations' most capped defender of all time.
Aaron Hughes has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Germany on Thursday.

The veteran Hearts defender picked up a calf injury during their match against Dundee on Saturday and has returned to Scotland for further treatment.

Manager Michael O'Neill has called up Dunfermline defender Callum Morris as a replacement for Hughes.

Northern Ireland have won all five of their matches so-far in 2017 and are guaranteed second place in Group C.

Hughes, 37, had been struggling with a calf problem going into last weekend's game and he was forced off after just seven minutes of the 2-1 defeat at Dens Park.

The defender, who is Northern Ireland's most capped outfield player, has won 108 caps since making his debut in 1998 and he started in both of the most recent qualifier wins over San Marino and the Czech Republic.

His withdrawal from the squad for the visit of the world champions to Windsor Park means there is a recall for Callum Morris, who has yet to make his senior international debut.

The former Dundee United and Aberdeen defender was an unused substitute during the World Cup qualifiers against Germany and the Czech Republic at the beginning of the campaign.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Mannus (St Johnstone), Carroll (Linfield)

Defenders: Morris (Dunfermline), G McAuley (West Brom), Evans (West Brom), Brunt (West Brom), C McLaughlin (Millwall), Hodson (Rangers), A Thompson (Bradford City loan), D Lafferty (Sheffield United), Flanagan (Burton Albion)

Midfielders: Davis (Southampton), McGinn (Gwangju), Norwood (Fulham loan), C Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Dallas (Leeds), Lund (Burton Albion), Paton (St Johnstone), J Jones (Kilmarnock), G Saville (Millwall)

Strikers: K Lafferty (Hearts), Magennis (Charlton), Washington (QPR), McCartan (Bradford City)

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th October 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany88003523324
2Northern Ireland86111621419
3Azerbaijan8314812-410
4Czech Rep823310919
5Norway8215816-87
6San Marino8008238-360

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia85301771018
2Wales8350125714
3R. of Ireland834196313
4Austria8233101009
5Georgia8053812-45
6Moldova8026420-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111811719
2Montenegro85121871116
3Denmark85121871116
4Romania82338809
5Armenia8206819-116
6Kazakhstan8026422-182

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86201631320
2Slovakia8503146815
3Slovenia8422104614
4Scotland84221410414
5Lithuania8125618-125
6Malta8008221-190

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87103232922
2Italy86111971219
3Albania8413109113
4Israel8305914-59
5Macedonia82151014-47
6Liechtenstein8008134-330

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8512123916
2Iceland8512117416
3Turkey8422128414
4Ukraine8422117414
5Finland8215610-47
6Kosovo8017320-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

