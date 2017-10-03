Aaron Hughes will miss Northern Ireland's qualifier against Germany

BBC coverage

Hughes' next Northern Ireland appearance will take him past England's Bobby Moore as the home nations' most capped defender of all time.

Aaron Hughes has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Germany on Thursday.

The veteran Hearts defender picked up a calf injury during their match against Dundee on Saturday and has returned to Scotland for further treatment.

Manager Michael O'Neill has called up Dunfermline defender Callum Morris as a replacement for Hughes.

Northern Ireland have won all five of their matches so-far in 2017 and are guaranteed second place in Group C.

Hughes, 37, had been struggling with a calf problem going into last weekend's game and he was forced off after just seven minutes of the 2-1 defeat at Dens Park.

The defender, who is Northern Ireland's most capped outfield player, has won 108 caps since making his debut in 1998 and he started in both of the most recent qualifier wins over San Marino and the Czech Republic.

His withdrawal from the squad for the visit of the world champions to Windsor Park means there is a recall for Callum Morris, who has yet to make his senior international debut.

The former Dundee United and Aberdeen defender was an unused substitute during the World Cup qualifiers against Germany and the Czech Republic at the beginning of the campaign.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Mannus (St Johnstone), Carroll (Linfield)

Defenders: Morris (Dunfermline), G McAuley (West Brom), Evans (West Brom), Brunt (West Brom), C McLaughlin (Millwall), Hodson (Rangers), A Thompson (Bradford City loan), D Lafferty (Sheffield United), Flanagan (Burton Albion)

Midfielders: Davis (Southampton), McGinn (Gwangju), Norwood (Fulham loan), C Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Dallas (Leeds), Lund (Burton Albion), Paton (St Johnstone), J Jones (Kilmarnock), G Saville (Millwall)

Strikers: K Lafferty (Hearts), Magennis (Charlton), Washington (QPR), McCartan (Bradford City)