Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic: Win in Brussels gives Celtic belief - Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon makes a great save from Pieter Gerkens' long-range shot

Craig Gordon thinks Celtic's handsome Champions League victory over Anderlecht in Brussels will give the team belief ahead of their upcoming double-header against Bayern Munich.

The 3-0 win was Celtic's first away from home in the competition since 2012 and just their second all told.

And Gordon believes they can now relish the ties against the Bavarian giants.

"That result can give us more freedom to go into the games," the Scotland goalkeeper told BBC Scotland.

"We'll enjoy tonight first because that result is big for us and we now have to go and see if we can go one better and get something from the games against Bayern.

"As the group progresses I'm sure that will turn out to be a very significant win.

Celtic's next two matches are against Bayern Munich in October

"We've got games now where we can try and pick up points and if we can play a little bit better than we did tonight, we give ourselves a chance in any game."

While Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair will take the acclaim of scoring Celtic's goals, Gordon will forever be the first Celtic goalkeeper to have kept a clean sheet away from home in the Champions League as they stifled the Belgian big-hitters.

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic: Rodgers delighted with "outstanding performance" in Brussels

"We had to work for it at times," Gordon added.

"The guys in front of me were brilliant. They dealt with most things that came their way, they're really solid together and they helped us keep the ball as well which kept us in control of the game.

"We really stood up to the test away from home and were always going to have to defend. We did that really well and restricted them to few opportunities.

"We always look to try to dominate possession and keep the ball as much as possible no matter who we're playing.

"The first goal illustrated that, I think there were 27 passes and Leigh sticks it in the net with the 28th touch, it's a great team goal.

"When we've got the ball, we're in control and that's what we did."

Unless the Belgian champions can pick up points against Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich, they will have to beat Celtic by four goals to finish above them, most likely for third place and a spot in the Europa League knockout phase.

"We've got a great opportunity now, it's a great result and it means a lot to us," said the Celtic goalkeeper.