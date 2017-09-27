Ryan Wintle: Crewe Alexandra midfielder out with stress fracture of tibia

Ryan Wintle has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season

Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle faces a lengthy spell out with a stress fracture of his tibia suffered in Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Carlisle.

The 20-year-old, who has made 11 appearances for the Alex this season, came off in the 59th minute.

Wintle is expected to be "out for months" after fracturing the bone close to the ankle, the club said.

He has made 33 appearances for Crewe since making his debut for the club as an 18-year-old in 2015.