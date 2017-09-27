Scott Brown: Celtic & Scotland captain hopeful injury not serious

Scott Brown (right) was replaced by Nir Bitton in Brussels

Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown is hopeful his injury picked up against Anderlecht in Brussels is not a cause for concern.

The midfielder, 32, came off during Celtic's 3-0 away win in Champions League Group B.

Brown, capped 55 times, was included in Gordon Strachan's squad for Scotland's final two World Cup qualifying fixtures against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Asked whether his injury was serious, Brown told BT Sport: "Hopefully, not."

And Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match news conference: "He just felt something tight and as soon as he did he obviously didn't want to aggravate it so we'll not know for the next 24, 48 hours where that's at."

The Scots, Slovakia and Slovenia are all in contention to reach the play-offs for next year's finals in Russia.

England are well placed to win Group F and the side that finishes second will progress to the play-offs.

Scotland host Slovakia on 5 October and travel to face Slovenia three days later.