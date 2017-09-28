BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Pep Guardiola reflects on his days as a ball boy for Gary Lineker's Barcelona
'I cannot forgive you Gary Lineker!'
- From the section Football
Pep Guardiola playfully reminds Gary Lineker of his days as a ball boy at Barcelona while Lineker was a player and says "I cannot forgive" you for never giving me your shirt!
