Jordan Lee: Torquay United hope loanee will return in October after chest pains
- From the section Football
Torquay United hope loan signing Jordan Lee will return to the club in October after suffering chest pains.
Full-back Lee, 20, played two games at the start of the season after returning from Bournemouth for a second spell.
"He is now going to be training with Bournemouth for another couple of weeks to run through further testing.
"This is purely as a precaution. His return to TUFC is now expected to take place on 9 October," said a statement on the Torquay website.