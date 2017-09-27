Jordan Lee: Torquay United hope loanee will return in October after chest pains

Jordan Lee (left) was Bournemouth's U21 captain and had an initial loan at Torquay last season

Torquay United hope loan signing Jordan Lee will return to the club in October after suffering chest pains.

Full-back Lee, 20, played two games at the start of the season after returning from Bournemouth for a second spell.

"He is now going to be training with Bournemouth for another couple of weeks to run through further testing.

"This is purely as a precaution. His return to TUFC is now expected to take place on 9 October," said a statement on the Torquay website.