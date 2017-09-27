Joey van den Berg: Reading midfielder signs new contract until 2019

Joey van den Berg has played seven games for Reading so far this season

Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg has signed a new contract, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2019.

The 31-year-old helped the Royals to the Championship play-off final last season after joining from Heerenveen and has made 41 appearances in all.

"His versatility, vision, leadership and experience has been evident in every game," CEO Ron Gourlay said.

"I'm pleased he has followed in the footsteps of other key first team players in committing his future."