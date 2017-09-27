Tomer Hemed: Brighton striker given three-match ban over DeAndre Yedlin incident

Hemed will miss matches against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct during Sunday's game against Newcastle.

The 30-year-old Israel international, who scored the winner in his side's 1-0 victory, appeared to stamp on defender DeAndre Yedlin in the 88th minute.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

Hemed denied the Football Association charge, which was proven after an independent regulatory commission met.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton defended his player after the match, saying: "There has been contact but my first impression is no intent and, knowing the individual, I would say no intent."