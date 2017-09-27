Real Madrid: Raphael Varane signs new five-year contract with Spanish club

Raphael Varane, 24, joined Real Madrid from French club Lens in 2011

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has signed a new five-year contract with the Spanish champions.

The 24-year-old France centre-back, who joined the club from Lens in 2011, has agreed a deal that runs until the end of June 2022.

Varane has made seven appearances so far this season as Zinedine Zidane's side defend their La Liga and Champions League titles.

His previous contract, signed in 2014, was due to expire in June 2020.