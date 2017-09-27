Owen Coyle: Ross County hold talks with former Bolton manager

Owen Coyle previously managed in Scotland with St Johnstone

Ross County are in talks with Owen Coyle over their vacant managerial position, BBC Scotland has learned.

Jim McIntyre left County on Monday after three years in charge.

The Dingwall side sit third bottom of the Scottish Premiership after seven games, a point above Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock.

Coyle, 51, last managed Blackburn Rovers, departing earlier this year, and has had spells in charge of St Johnstone, Burnley, Bolton and Wigan.

Before his spell at Blackburn, the former Republic of Ireland striker managed in the United States with Houston Dynamo.

His career as a player took in spells north and south of the border, winning promotion with Bolton, Dundee United and Falkirk.

As a manager, he took Burnley up to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2009.